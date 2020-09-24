Advertisement

Up to 20 years in prison for DUI meth fatal at Lake Tahoe

Jerrad Daniel Dominguez
Jerrad Daniel Dominguez(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) - A 41-year-old California man convicted of causing a fatal accident while under the influence of methamphetamine at Lake Tahoe last summer has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison.

Jerrad Daniel Dominguez admitted he was driving under the influence when he crossed the centerline on U.S. 50 near Zephyr Cove and collided head-on with another vehicle on June 13, 2019.

The victim was Hugo Parra Soliz, a Carson City father of three. The (Gardnerville) Record-Courier reports he apologized to Soliz' widow during Tuesday’s sentencing. He also was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and reimburse authorities for his extradition from California.

