Winnemucca man arrested in sexual assault investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Winnemucca man is being held on more than $3,000,000 bail in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Jared Bannon, 23, was arrested September 23, 2020.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Bannon started in August of 2020. He is accused of several charges including 2 counts of Sexual Assault, 2 counts of Lewdness with a Child under 14, 2 counts of Child Abuse, 2 counts of Committing Certain Sex Acts in Public, 1 count of Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor, and 3 counts of Using Technology to Lure Children.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be filed, and there are believed to be more victims who are minors.

Bannon’s bail was set in the amount $3,060,640.00.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mitcham or Detective Kostiuk at (775) 623-6419, through Secret Witness at (775) 626-6969, or through Humboldt County Sheriff Dispatch at (775) 623-6429. You may also submit an anonymous statement or suspicious activity report at www.hcsonv.com.

