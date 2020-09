RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Breezy, slightly cooler weather is in the forecast through Saturday. A strong ridge will start to build over the region late in the weekend. By next week, record temperatures are possible as October arrives. Smoke and haze will continue to drift in from California wildfires at times, depending on fire behavior and wind flow. -Jeff