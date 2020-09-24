Advertisement

Thursday AM Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Afternoon winds today will pick up from the southwest and west with smoke settling into some valleys tonight. Lighter winds will keep hazy conditions in some areas Friday, but also reduce any additional spread into the region. Dry conditions will continue through at least the end of September, with very warm temperatures next week. A dry start going into October.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 24
8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 24(KOLO)

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Breezy, slightly cooler weather is in the forecast through Saturday. A strong ridge will start to build over the region late in the weekend. By next week, record temperatures are possible as October arrives. Smoke and haze will continue to drift in from California wildfires at times, depending on fire behavior and wind flow. -Jeff

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect gusty afternoon winds with above average temperatures today.

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Breezy afternoons are in the forecast through the end of the work week. After a warm Wednesday, temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees by Friday. The weather will heat up again late in the weekend into next week, with 90s possible for the last days of September and first days of October. Smoke and haze are still likely at times through the period. No measurable precipitation is expected. -Jeff

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:37 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
The first day of Fall is here and it's going to be warmer than usual with a high of 86 in Reno.

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A trough to our north will ramp up wind each afternoon and evening through the week. Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way, with changing conditions due to fire behavior. Seasonal dry weather will continue through the work week, with a slight cool-down for Friday and the weekend. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:08 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect light haze, gusty afternoon winds and above average temperatures this week.

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:11 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting Sept. 19

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting Sept. 18

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:51 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Strong winds and cooler temps will prevail today as a cold front moves across northern Nevada. Smoke and haze will be likely at times trough the weekend.

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Friday Web Weather