Thursday AM Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Afternoon winds today will pick up from the southwest and west with smoke settling into some valleys tonight. Lighter winds will keep hazy conditions in some areas Friday, but also reduce any additional spread into the region. Dry conditions will continue through at least the end of September, with very warm temperatures next week. A dry start going into October.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 24 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.