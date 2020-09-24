Sparks High teacher awarded a Fullbright Scholarship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tunde Csepelyi teaches a world history class here at Sparks High School. The topic: Hinduism. It’s not something she’s read in a book and relates it to students. A world traveler, she can speak firsthand about the pictures she’s taken, and the experiences she had which brings the world into this small classroom in Sparks.

“I know that every day I walk in here even if I am not on campus, I do make a difference,” she says. Her love of teaching, her love of travel, her desire to help students both young and adult--those are reasons she’s been recognized by an international education group as “Teacher of the Year”.

She has two Masters' Degrees, and a PH.D in literacy. You’d expect to find her in a college or university setting; where she has taught. But it’s with students, particularly those who are English learners where she prefers to be.

That’s because as an immigrant from Hungary she can relate. “When they say, it is difficult learning another language in an environment when it is not a foreign language. But the environment speaks the language you want to learn. It is not easy,” she says.

Her dedication and spirit are no doubt what landed Csepely a Fullbright Scholarship this year as a “Teacher for global classrooms.”

She says it was a dream of a lifetime-- a goal that was sidetracked for a time,

The letter she says made her happy.

The scholarship will allow her to travel to other parts of the world and study research on how and why world education is worthwhile in a public school system.

Anecdotally she says she knows if students' education can take them beyond the four walls of a classroom, they can go anywhere. Csepelyi says she would eventually like to travel to the middle east on the Fullbright Scholarship.

But with COVID, when that will happen is on hold.Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.