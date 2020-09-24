Advertisement

Sparks High teacher awarded a Fullbright Scholarship

Sparks High School teacher Tunde Csepelyi
Sparks High School teacher Tunde Csepelyi(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tunde Csepelyi teaches a world history class here at Sparks High School. The topic: Hinduism. It’s not something she’s read in a book and relates it to students. A world traveler, she can speak firsthand about the pictures she’s taken, and the experiences she had which brings the world into this small classroom in Sparks.

“I know that every day I walk in here even if I am not on campus, I do make a difference,” she says. Her love of teaching, her love of travel, her desire to help students both young and adult--those are reasons she’s been recognized by an international education group as “Teacher of the Year”.

She has two Masters' Degrees, and a PH.D in literacy. You’d expect to find her in a college or university setting; where she has taught. But it’s with students, particularly those who are English learners where she prefers to be.

That’s because as an immigrant from Hungary she can relate. “When they say, it is difficult learning another language in an environment when it is not a foreign language. But the environment speaks the language you want to learn. It is not easy,” she says.

Her dedication and spirit are no doubt what landed Csepely a Fullbright Scholarship this year as a “Teacher for global classrooms.”

She says it was a dream of a lifetime-- a goal that was sidetracked for a time,

The letter she says made her happy.

The scholarship will allow her to travel to other parts of the world and study research on how and why world education is worthwhile in a public school system.

Anecdotally she says she knows if students' education can take them beyond the four walls of a classroom, they can go anywhere. Csepelyi says she would eventually like to travel to the middle east on the Fullbright Scholarship.

But with COVID, when that will happen is on hold.Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump invites Reno business owners to White House

Updated: moments ago
|
By Noah Bond
Two men who own a Reno based business received a special invitation to the White House this week.

Coronavirus

Washoe County jail inmate had a false positive for COVID-19.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The sheriff's office is doing follow up tests as a precaution.

Health

Grand Sierra gets $75,000 fine for COVID-19 violations

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The stipulation agreed upon Thursday says the Grand Sierra does not admit nor deny the allegations described in a gaming control board complaint.

Crime

Reno man and woman arrested for drug trafficking

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Brittany Ward, 29, and Adam Moore, 30, were arrested September 21, 2020

Latest News

Education

Positive COVID-19 case at Fernley middle school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
It said after contact tracing one person has been excluded from the school.

Crime

Fallon woman indicted in murder-for-hire plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The suspect lived in California at the time of the alleged crime.

Education

All Washoe County School District students now eligible for free meals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The meals include breakfast and lunch.

News

Reward increased to $30,000 for info on July apartment fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Reno Fire Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in July's apartment fire.

News

Washoe County announces plans to remove barriers at Swan Lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Lemmon Drive closure is expected to last two days.

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport launching new flight, slowly recovering from pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA) has been hit hard by the pandemic, but things are slowly turning around for them.