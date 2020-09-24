Advertisement

Reno-Tahoe International Airport launching new flight, slowly recovering from pandemic

RTIA announced the new service will be on a 30-seat Embraer 135 and 145 jet aircraft and will run four times a week
RTIA announced the new service will be on a 30-seat Embraer 135 and 145 jet aircraft and will run four times a week(KOLO)
By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA) has been hit hard by the pandemic, but things are slowly turning around for them.

RTIA announced a new flight will launch from Reno to Hollywood Burbank Airport. The flight will mark the airport’s 10th airline. The JSX flight is operated from Stellar Aviation, which is a private Fixed Base Operator (FBO) on the airport’s east side.

RTIA announced the new service will be on a 30-seat Embraer 135 and 145 jet aircraft and will run four times a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday). Tickets start as low as $89 and are on sale now at www.jsx.com.

The airport says this flight is the first of three new flight announcements by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority in the past two weeks.

As new flights arrive, more people are flying out of the airport. Brian Kulpin with the airport says RTIA is nowhere near the average number of passengers it saw in March 2020, which was around 5,000-5,300 per day. But it’s doing much better than the 212 passengers they saw in the beginning of the pandemic on April 15. Kulpin says during the summer, the airport saw around 3,400 passengers per day.

“Now the airlines have a laser focus,” said Kulpin. Looking for markets that are doing better than others during the pandemic and we are certainly on the airline radar right now. Adding these new flights and we will probably be adding some more, stay tuned."

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reward increased to $30,000 for info on July apartment fire

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Reno Fire Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in July's apartment fire.

News

Washoe County announces plans to remove barriers at Swan Lake

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Lemmon Drive closure is expected to last two days.

News

Nevada State Bank hosting food drive to benefit Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Nevada State Bank is hosting a drive-thru food drive event Thursday in Sparks to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Safety

Missing Sun Valley man found

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Ian Shopshire was last seen September 16, 2020 at his home in Sun Valley

Latest News

News

Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militia posts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four people filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site.

News

V&T Railway to hold new event this holiday season

Updated: 11 hours ago
V&T Railway to hold new event this holiday season

Safety

Eastbound Mill St back open after motorcycle-vehicle accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
One person was taken to the hospital.

News

Local Reaction To Breonna Taylor Case

Updated: 12 hours ago
The female President of the Northern Nevada Black Culture Awareness Society says the one indictment made by the grand jury is not enough justice for Taylor's death at the hands of police.

News

V&T Railway to host new Santa’s Drive-Thru event

Updated: 12 hours ago
Annual Polar Express train ride postponed until 2021

News

Black leader of local nonprofit reacts to Breonna Taylor case decision

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The female President of the Northern Nevada Black Culture Awareness Society says the one indictment made by the grand jury is not enough justice for Taylor's death at the hands of police.