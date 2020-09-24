Reno-Tahoe International Airport launching new flight, slowly recovering from pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA) has been hit hard by the pandemic, but things are slowly turning around for them.

RTIA announced a new flight will launch from Reno to Hollywood Burbank Airport. The flight will mark the airport’s 10th airline. The JSX flight is operated from Stellar Aviation, which is a private Fixed Base Operator (FBO) on the airport’s east side.

RTIA announced the new service will be on a 30-seat Embraer 135 and 145 jet aircraft and will run four times a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday). Tickets start as low as $89 and are on sale now at www.jsx.com.

The airport says this flight is the first of three new flight announcements by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority in the past two weeks.

As new flights arrive, more people are flying out of the airport. Brian Kulpin with the airport says RTIA is nowhere near the average number of passengers it saw in March 2020, which was around 5,000-5,300 per day. But it’s doing much better than the 212 passengers they saw in the beginning of the pandemic on April 15. Kulpin says during the summer, the airport saw around 3,400 passengers per day.

“Now the airlines have a laser focus,” said Kulpin. Looking for markets that are doing better than others during the pandemic and we are certainly on the airline radar right now. Adding these new flights and we will probably be adding some more, stay tuned."

