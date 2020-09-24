Advertisement

Reno man and woman arrested for drug trafficking

Brittany Ward, 29, and Adam Moore, 30, were arrested for drug trafficking.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:18 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges stemming from a 2019 investigation.

Brittany Ward, 29, and Adam Moore, 30, were arrested September 21, 2020 near the hotel where they were staying on Gateway Drive.

Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to Moore for trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Moore ran from detectives, and after a struggle with detectives, was arrested in a nearby parking lot.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Moore had 141.3 grams of heroin on him at the time of his arrest.

Ward was arrested during a traffic stop that same night down the street from the hotel and was found with 35.35 grams of heroin and 21 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office reported.

Ward is charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, and a misdemeanor warrant.

Moore is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (low level), Obstructing and Resisting an Officer, and a felony warrant.

