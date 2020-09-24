Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 case at Fernley middle school

COVID-19 and school
COVID-19 and school(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM PDT
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County School on Thursday announced a positive COVID-19 case at Silverland Middle School in Fernley.

The school district did not say if the person is a student, teacher or staff member.

It said after contact tracing one person has been excluded from the school.

The school district is following local and federal guidelines to clean the school.

