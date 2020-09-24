Advertisement

Nevada State Bank hosting food drive to benefit Food Bank of Northern Nevada

The event is Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nevada State Bank on Prater Way.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Bank is hosting a drive-thru food drive event Thursday in Sparks to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

According to the food bank, this year has been especially tough for many families in Northern Nevada. In April the organization helped over 125,000 people due to the pandemic.

“We are so grateful for community partnerships like this one with Nevada State Bank that will allow us to receive much-needed food donations from the community,” said Nicole Lamboley, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “We are seeing more families who need our help than ever before. This will help us continue to meet that need.”

Suggested donations include canned entrées (soups, chili, stew, etc.), vegetables, fruits, proteins (tuna, chicken, beans, etc.) and other non-perishable, non-expired food items.

Volunteers will take the donations from you car. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nevada State Bank on Prater Way.

