Nevada Premier Valet adapts, adding detailing services during Coronavirus pandemic

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:48 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Roughly 50 percent of all small businesses in the United States doesn’t last five years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Established in 2015, Nevada Premier Valet reached that milestone during the Coronavirus Pandemic. But its services haven’t been needed for virtually the entire year, with local events and gatherings all canceled or postponed as COVID-19 still calls the shots.

“Imagine being a gas station that can’t sell gas," said Mike Foster, co-owner of Nevada Premier Valet. "That’s where we were at.”

After starting with humble beginnings, Nevada Premier Valet has become the go-to service for many of Northern Nevada’s biggest events. From Tesla’s Gigafactory grand opening to the Governor’s Ball in Carson City and a whole lot in between.

But in order to maintain during the pandemic, and keep its nearly 20 employees busy and paid, founder and co-owner Devon Mix knew they had to pivot their operations.

Nevada Premier Valet became Nevada Premier Valet & Detail, adding full-service cleansing for your car.

“We had to figure out ... how this business can maintain and thrive,” said Mix. "That was the main thing with the detailing.”

Mix, who partnered with his McQueen High School classmate Foster in late-2019, hadn’t intended on jumping into the detailing business. They’d actually planned to open DipDee Stix, a custom gelato stand, in April of 2020.

That is, before the pandemic hit.

“We didn’t want to bring a product that wasn’t premier," said Foster, of the detailing service. “We were able to take these failures, if you will, with a great crew and turn them into something note-worthy.”

The duo has also taken over a handful of parking lots - in Midtown, downtown and near the University of Nevada. They’ve cleaned them up and transitioned into pay-to-park lots.

“We just did something for our little corner, which added its little taste to the area," said Mix, on their part in the emergence of Midtown. "You can just feel it everywhere you’re down here.”

You can connect with Nevada Premier Valet & Detail on their website. Their office is located at 755 Virginia Street in Midtown.

