Mail-in ballots to go out Oct. 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mail-in ballots were expected to be mailed out to Washoe County residents Thursday, September 24, 2020. They will now be mailed out October 2.

In a tweet, Washoe County cited a “heavy demand at the printer" as the reason for the new date.

“We pushed our printer to meet an earlier deadline but they are facing exceptionally high demand. The stipulations outlined in AB4, passed in the Legislature’s Special Session in August, has required us to make some quick changes to our operations and information, but we are still on target to deliver ballots on schedule,” Registrar Deanna Spikula said. “We had hoped to get them out sooner, as early as this week, but we will stick to our original planned delivery date of October 2.”

AB4 stipulates changes to how this General Election will operate, and requires certain information on registrars' websites to be updated. Washoe County said it has been making updates to comply with the law and stay in alignment with the Nevada Secretary of State.

“Certain changes required by AB4 are only applicable to this election, so we are working diligently to maintain the necessary long-term information on our website while updating the language specific to November’s election,” Spikula said.

Nevada Elections also said in a tweet that the new mail date applies to four other counties: Churchill, Elko, Esmeralda, and Lincoln.

Voters can expect to see ballots arrive in their mailboxes soon after the October 2 mailing date.

Washoe County voters can sign up for alerts to track their ballot from the moment it is mailed to the moment it is counted through BallotTrax.

Washoe County voters can return their ballots via mail, or drop them off at any drop-off location in the county.

Voters can also vote in person during Early Voting, October 17-30, or on Election Day, November 3.

