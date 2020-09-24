Advertisement

Mail-in ballots to go out Oct. 2

Mail-In Ballot Washoe County
Mail-In Ballot Washoe County(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mail-in ballots were expected to be mailed out to Washoe County residents Thursday, September 24, 2020. They will now be mailed out October 2.

In a tweet, Washoe County cited a “heavy demand at the printer" as the reason for the new date.

“We pushed our printer to meet an earlier deadline but they are facing exceptionally high demand. The stipulations outlined in AB4, passed in the Legislature’s Special Session in August, has required us to make some quick changes to our operations and information, but we are still on target to deliver ballots on schedule,” Registrar Deanna Spikula said. “We had hoped to get them out sooner, as early as this week, but we will stick to our original planned delivery date of October 2.”

AB4 stipulates changes to how this General Election will operate, and requires certain information on registrars' websites to be updated. Washoe County said it has been making updates to comply with the law and stay in alignment with the Nevada Secretary of State.

“Certain changes required by AB4 are only applicable to this election, so we are working diligently to maintain the necessary long-term information on our website while updating the language specific to November’s election,” Spikula said.

Nevada Elections also said in a tweet that the new mail date applies to four other counties: Churchill, Elko, Esmeralda, and Lincoln.

Voters can expect to see ballots arrive in their mailboxes soon after the October 2 mailing date.

Washoe County voters can sign up for alerts to track their ballot from the moment it is mailed to the moment it is counted through BallotTrax.

Washoe County voters can return their ballots via mail, or drop them off at any drop-off location in the county.

Voters can also vote in person during Early Voting, October 17-30, or on Election Day, November 3.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada governor won’t punish county that held Trump rally

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:14 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
Sisolak said he ultimately decided not to not claw back the funds to not punish residents for the officials’ decision.

News

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit to block Nevada’s mail-in voting law

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
In the Order, the court addresses several of the Trump campaign’s concerns, including voter fraud

Politics

Gov. Sisolak writes letter to VP Pence, following Pres. Trump’s Nevada rallies

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
In the letter, the Governor expressed frustration, calling President Trump’s behavior over the weekend “contradictory and dismissive”

News

Is Nevada a swing state?

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:56 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas on September 15, Donald Trumps spends the weekend in both northern and southern Nevada. Does that mean Nevada is in play for the presidential election?

Latest News

Politics

City of Sparks swears in Mayor Ed Lawson

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
Mayor Lawson will serve out the remainder of Mayor Ron Smith’s term following his death in August

News

Governor Sisolak responds to President Trump’s rallies in Nevada

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:07 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to host rallies in Nevada reckless and selfish.

Politics

President Trump arrives for Minden campaign rally

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:27 PM PDT
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump has taken the stage at the Minden-Tahoe Airport to Lee Greenwood’s “I Am Proud To Be An American.”

State

Nevada warns of incorrect voter info in USPS postcards

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:48 PM PDT
|
By Staff
All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.

Politics

President Trump appearance planned Saturday at Minden-Tahoe Airport

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
According to the president’s campaign site, the event is at 7 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m.

News

GOP leaders charge bias in rally cancellation

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Political fallout from the cancellation of a Trump campaign rally originally scheduled for Saturday at the airport continues as alternative plans remain a mystery.