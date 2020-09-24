Advertisement

Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militia posts

Protests erupt in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 23, 2020.(Submitted)
Protests erupt in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 23, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Four people filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site, after a militia group used the platform to draw armed people to protests in Wisconsin last month that left two people dead.

The plaintiffs, including the partner of one of the slain men, contend in their lawsuit filed Wednesday that Facebook received more than 400 complaints about a militia group’s post but that its moderators decided the post didn’t violate the company’s policies.

The group called on armed people to guard property in Kenosha after several nights of sometimes violent protests following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. A 17-year-old from Illinois is charged with killing two protesters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

