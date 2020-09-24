Advertisement

Grand Sierra gets $75,000 fine for COVID-19 violations

The Grand Sierra Resort Casino in Reno, Nev., on Aug. 25, 2014
The Grand Sierra Resort Casino in Reno, Nev., on Aug. 25, 2014(AP Photo/Scott Sonner)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Grand Sierra Resort had agreed to pay a $75,000 fine after the Gaming Control Board observed several violations of COVID-19 health safety rules.

The stipulation agreed upon Thursday says the Grand  Sierra does not admit nor deny the allegations described in a gaming control board complaint. It will pay half the fine now and the other half by Oct. 24.

The complaint against the Grand Sierra filed with the Gaming Control Board on Aug. 7 alleges:

On June 19, two gamblers were at separate tables not wearing face makes and GSR employees made no effort to get the gamblers to use face masks.

On July 2, at least 40 patrons on the gaming floor did not wear face masks. At least three GSR employees walks past the patrons and made no effort to get them to wear face masks.

On July 31, a control board agent saw a queue of at least 50 patrons waiting for hotel elevators. None were doing social distancing and GSR staff did not try to correct the problem.

Also on July 31, during a marketing promotion hosts were not properly wearing face masks while engaging with patrons and talking to the crowd.  The people in the crowd were not practicing social distancing and many did not wear face coverings. GSR employees made no effort to correct the problem.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Positive COVID-19 case at Fernley middle school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
It said after contact tracing one person has been excluded from the school.

News

V&T Railway to hold new event this holiday season

Updated: 15 hours ago
V&T Railway to hold new event this holiday season

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 14 recoveries, 10 new cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
Seven of the 10 new cases were in Carson City.

Education

COVID-19 case at Fernley High School

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The school district did not say if the positive case is a student, teacher or staff member.

Latest News

Health

Area residents asked to participate in COVID-19 Prevalence Project

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Washoe County Health District sending out randomized letters asking about 2000 residents to participate in COVID 19 Prevalence Project to gain a better understanding of the virus in our community.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 81 new cases, 113 recoveries

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported.

Health

REMSA to offer free flu shots to homebound adults

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:38 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
Vaccine supplies are limited and are being offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Health

Organ donation amidst the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:49 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Can you still donate if you had COVID-19?

Health

Carson School District to resume bus service for students

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:40 PM PDT
|
By Staff
One of the cases is an employee who works at Bordewich Bray Elementary School. The two other people work in the transportation department.

Health

Douglas County School District reports three new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
The district said the cases impact students at Douglas High School and Carson Valley Middle School.