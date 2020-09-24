Grand Sierra gets $75,000 fine for COVID-19 violations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Grand Sierra Resort had agreed to pay a $75,000 fine after the Gaming Control Board observed several violations of COVID-19 health safety rules.

The stipulation agreed upon Thursday says the Grand Sierra does not admit nor deny the allegations described in a gaming control board complaint. It will pay half the fine now and the other half by Oct. 24.

The complaint against the Grand Sierra filed with the Gaming Control Board on Aug. 7 alleges:

On June 19, two gamblers were at separate tables not wearing face makes and GSR employees made no effort to get the gamblers to use face masks.

On July 2, at least 40 patrons on the gaming floor did not wear face masks. At least three GSR employees walks past the patrons and made no effort to get them to wear face masks.

On July 31, a control board agent saw a queue of at least 50 patrons waiting for hotel elevators. None were doing social distancing and GSR staff did not try to correct the problem.

Also on July 31, during a marketing promotion hosts were not properly wearing face masks while engaging with patrons and talking to the crowd. The people in the crowd were not practicing social distancing and many did not wear face coverings. GSR employees made no effort to correct the problem.

