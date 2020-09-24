Fallon woman indicted in murder-for-hire plot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) - A Fallon woman is facing a federal indictment alleging that she tried to have her ex-husband murdered.

The criminal complaint against Kristy Lynn Felkins, 35, of Fallon, says the case was investigated by a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The investigation began when the Northern California Illicit Digital Economy (NCIDE) task force received a tip that a subject using the ID KBGMKN, placed an order on a dark web site to have her ex-husband murdered. The complaint says the ex-husband was living in Durham, North Carolina at the time.

Investigators believe KBGMKN was the ID used by Felkins who had been living in Scotia, California and Orland, California, before moving to Fallon in December 2019.

The complaint says in late February 2016, KBGMKN created an account on a now-defunct website that offered a variety of sources including murder, kidnapping and assault, in exchange for cryptocurrency payments. The website was apparently a scam site that took users' money but never carried out the offered services.

The complaint also says KBGMKN and the website administrator exchanged messages on how to remain undetected by the FBI.

The criminal complaint reads: “Between March 6, 2016, and March 9, 2016, KBGMKN sent WEBSITE-1 just over twelve (12) Bitcoin, the value of which was approximately $5,000.00 at the time, for a hitman to kill VICTIM-1 and make it look like an accident. KBGMKN provided the home address of VICTIM-1 and other information such as the time he left for work, vehicle information, and locations at which VICTIM-1 could be located. After receiving Bitcoin from KBGMKN, the ADMIN acknowledged receipt of the payment and told KBGMKN that a nearby hitman would be assigned to the job.”

The complaint concludes requesting a warrant for Interstate Commerce Facilities in the Commission of Murder-For-Hire.

