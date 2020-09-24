Eastbound Mill St closed after motorcycle-vehicle accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mill Street remained closed at 9 p.m. near the Interstate 580 overpass following a 6:20 p.m. crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately have information on the extent of the person’s injuries.

The southbound off-ramp and on-ramps with I-590 were also closed.

One lane of westbound Mill Street is open.

