Eastbound Mill St closed after motorcycle-vehicle accident
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mill Street remained closed at 9 p.m. near the Interstate 580 overpass following a 6:20 p.m. crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
One person was taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately have information on the extent of the person’s injuries.
The southbound off-ramp and on-ramps with I-590 were also closed.
One lane of westbound Mill Street is open.
