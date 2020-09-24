Advertisement

Eastbound Mill St closed after motorcycle-vehicle accident

The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Mill Street.
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Mill Street.(Kurt Schroeder/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mill Street remained closed at 9 p.m. near the Interstate 580 overpass following a 6:20 p.m. crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately have information on the extent of the person’s injuries.

The southbound off-ramp and on-ramps with I-590 were also closed.

One lane of westbound Mill Street is open.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Up to 20 years in prison for DUI meth fatal at Lake Tahoe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized to the victim's widow during sentencing on Tuesday.

State

Mining county asks lawmakers for open meetings law exemption

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
Members of the Legislature’s Public Lands Committee voted 7-1 on Tuesday to draft a bill that would provide the exemption that could affect massive mining projects under review.

News

Nevada Premier Valet adapts, adding detailing services during Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The locally-owned and grown company had to change its operations to maintain in 2020.

News

IRS Trying To Find Those Who Didn't Get Stimulus Check

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Did you receive a stimulus payment? If not, the IRS is looking for you.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The IRS is sending special mailings to nine million Americans--including 94,000 Nevadans--looking for those eligible for stimulus checks, but haven't received them.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 14 recoveries, 10 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Seven of the 10 new cases were in Carson City.

News

With Events Quiet, Nevada Premier Valet Adds Detailing Service to Sustain

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4 pm.

Education

COVID-19 case at Fernley High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The school district did not say if the positive case is a student, teacher or staff member.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
Breezy, slightly cooler weather is in the forecast through Saturday. A strong ridge will start to build over the region late in the weekend. By next week, record temperatures are possible as October arrives. Smoke and haze will continue to drift in from California wildfires at times, depending on fire behavior and wind flow. -Jeff

News

Area residents asked to participate in COVID 19 Prevalence Project

Updated: 4 hours ago