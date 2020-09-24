Advertisement

Did you receive a stimulus payment? If not, the IRS is looking for you.

By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the economy reeling from the pandemic, the government sent stimulus payments to millions of Americans last spring, but some never received those payments and the I-R-S is still trying to find them.

The agency is sending a special mailing to nine million people--94 thousand of them in Nevada--looking for those who are eligible for the Economic Impact Payment but have yet to receive it urging people to find out if they’re eligible to reach out to I-R-S, to get one of these payments.

It’s a difficult search at a difficult time.

“We’re" working with community partners to reach out to homeless folks for example," says I-R-S spokesman Rafael Tulino, those who have been down on their luck who haven’t been home for a while, who have moved from their homes been foreclosed from their homes. Doing whatever we can through social media, these letters, community partners, outreach, doing whatever we can do.”

The population they are looking for are largely those who haven’t been in contact with the I-R-S, those who aren’t required to file income tax returns--part-time workers who didn’t make enough to file, seniors living on Social Security or pensions and, of course, the homeless.

At a time when many have been uprooted by the pandemic or who were homeless before, some are going to be difficult to find, but it’s important to reach them because time is running out.

“We urge you to contact us through our non-filers tool at irs.gov before the October 15th deadline," says Tulino, "so we can get you that economic impact payment--a-k-a stimulus check-- before years end.”

Those that miss the deadline will have to wait for next year’s tax filing if they file a tax return.

