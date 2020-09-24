COVID-19 case at Fernley High School

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County School District on Wednesday reported one positive cash of COVID-19 at Fernley High School.

The school district did not say if the positive case is a student, teacher or staff member.

The school district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services on contact tracing. One person has been excluded from school.

The school district will follow local and federal guidelines to clean the school.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.