Black leader of local nonprofit reacts to Breonna Taylor case decision

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevadans continue to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor. The president of the Northern Nevada Black Culture Awareness Society (NNBCAS) is speaking out about how this case hits too close to home.

“It’s saddening, it’s heartbreaking, it worries me because I wonder what happens next?” KaPreace Young, 23, President of NNBCAS said.

A whirlwind of emotions swept the nation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after one of three officers was indicted in the Taylor case.

Young added, “I’m furious at the decision that none of the law enforcement officers involved in the murder were convicted of murder. Was I expecting more? No, because we’ve seen history and how it’s evolved and how it’s not changing, but it still hurts."

Young said she fears that what happened to Taylor could also happen to her because of the color of her skin.

“I’ve been in tears all day because it’s like I walked away alive, and Breonna Taylor didn’t wake up the next morning," Young said, "I’m a black woman and that’s the first thing people see. they don’t get to know my name, what I’m involved in in the community.”

KOLO 8 News Now reached out to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Her office said she has no statement regarding the case at this time. Young says it’s up to everyone, including local leaders, to put equality at the forefront.

Young added, “In order to get over the things that have done in history, we have to break down our entire system and start over.”

Peaceful protests have happened across the Silver State, including in Reno, Minden, Las Vegas, and Carson City. Young hopes everyone can keep an open mind and continue hard conversations in the quest for justice for all.

If you’re interested in getting involved and helping make a change in our community surrounding racial injustice, NNBCAS is available to guide you.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.