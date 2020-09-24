Advertisement

Black leader of local nonprofit reacts to Breonna Taylor case decision

Breonna Taylor Memorial
Breonna Taylor Memorial(CNN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:32 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevadans continue to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor. The president of the Northern Nevada Black Culture Awareness Society (NNBCAS) is speaking out about how this case hits too close to home.

“It’s saddening, it’s heartbreaking, it worries me because I wonder what happens next?” KaPreace Young, 23, President of NNBCAS said.

A whirlwind of emotions swept the nation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after one of three officers was indicted in the Taylor case.

Young added, “I’m furious at the decision that none of the law enforcement officers involved in the murder were convicted of murder. Was I expecting more? No, because we’ve seen history and how it’s evolved and how it’s not changing, but it still hurts."

Young said she fears that what happened to Taylor could also happen to her because of the color of her skin.

“I’ve been in tears all day because it’s like I walked away alive, and Breonna Taylor didn’t wake up the next morning," Young said, "I’m a black woman and that’s the first thing people see. they don’t get to know my name, what I’m involved in in the community.”

KOLO 8 News Now reached out to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Her office said she has no statement regarding the case at this time. Young says it’s up to everyone, including local leaders, to put equality at the forefront.

Young added, “In order to get over the things that have done in history, we have to break down our entire system and start over.”

Peaceful protests have happened across the Silver State, including in Reno, Minden, Las Vegas, and Carson City. Young hopes everyone can keep an open mind and continue hard conversations in the quest for justice for all.

If you’re interested in getting involved and helping make a change in our community surrounding racial injustice, NNBCAS is available to guide you.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

V&T Railway to host new Santa’s Drive-Thru event

Updated: moments ago
Annual Polar Express train ride postponed until 2021

Crime

California murder suspect arrested in northeast Reno identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The driver fled Reno police but his vehicle was disabled a short time later.

Safety

Eastbound Mill St closed after motorcycle-vehicle accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
One person was taken to the hospital.

Crime

Up to 20 years in prison for DUI meth fatal at Lake Tahoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized to the victim's widow during sentencing on Tuesday.

Latest News

State

Mining county asks lawmakers for open meetings law exemption

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
Members of the Legislature’s Public Lands Committee voted 7-1 on Tuesday to draft a bill that would provide the exemption that could affect massive mining projects under review.

News

Nevada Premier Valet adapts, adding detailing services during Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The locally-owned and grown company had to change its operations to maintain in 2020.

News

IRS Trying To Find Those Who Didn't Get Stimulus Check

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Did you receive a stimulus payment? If not, the IRS is looking for you.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The IRS is sending special mailings to nine million Americans--including 94,000 Nevadans--looking for those eligible for stimulus checks, but haven't received them.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 14 recoveries, 10 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Seven of the 10 new cases were in Carson City.

News

With Events Quiet, Nevada Premier Valet Adds Detailing Service to Sustain

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4 pm.