Authorities searching for missing Sun Valley man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities are asking the community to be on the lookout for a 26-year-old Sun Valley man who has an underlying medical condition.

Ian Shopshire was last seen September 16, 2020 at his home in Sun Valley, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Ian Shopshire, 26 (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say there’s been no activity on his bank account for a full week, and there’s been no activity on Shopshire’s cell phone for at least 48 hours.

Shopshire is described as a White male, five feet and two inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case WC20-4014.

