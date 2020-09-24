Advertisement

All Washoe County School District students now eligible for free meals

After the USDA extended flexibility in its school food service program, all Washoe County students are eligible to receive free meals regardless of which school they attend or their family's income.
After the USDA extended flexibility in its school food service program, all Washoe County students are eligible to receive free meals regardless of which school they attend or their family's income.(AP)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is now offering free meals to all students, paid for by a waiver issued by the U.S. Department of agriculture.

Elementary school students will receive the daily lunch as usual. Middle and high school students on the A-B hybrid scheduling will receive meals when they are in school, then can receive a breakfast and lunch pack at the end of the day to take home for the following day when they are studying remotely.

Families engaged in full-time distance learning can receive seven day meal packs (breakfast and lunches) at six sites across the district starting Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The distributed meals are available to any child under the age of 18, even if they are not a student in the WCSD.

DISTRIBUTION SITES:

  • Tuesdays: North Valleys High School from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. and Traner Middle School from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M.
  • Wednesdays: Wooster High School from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. and Clayton Middle School from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M.
  • Thursdays: Sparks High School from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. and Pine Middle School from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M.

The free meals for all students will be available until December 31, 2020.

Families are asked to reserve their Distance Learning free meals by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reward increased to $30,000 for info on July apartment fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Reno Fire Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in July's apartment fire.

News

Washoe County announces plans to remove barriers at Swan Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Lemmon Drive closure is expected to last two days.

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport launching new flight, slowly recovering from pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA) has been hit hard by the pandemic, but things are slowly turning around for them.

News

Nevada State Bank hosting food drive to benefit Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Nevada State Bank is hosting a drive-thru food drive event Thursday in Sparks to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Latest News

Safety

Missing Sun Valley man found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Ian Shopshire was last seen September 16, 2020 at his home in Sun Valley

News

Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militia posts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four people filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site.

News

V&T Railway to hold new event this holiday season

Updated: 12 hours ago
V&T Railway to hold new event this holiday season

Safety

Eastbound Mill St back open after motorcycle-vehicle accident

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
One person was taken to the hospital.

News

Local Reaction To Breonna Taylor Case

Updated: 13 hours ago
The female President of the Northern Nevada Black Culture Awareness Society says the one indictment made by the grand jury is not enough justice for Taylor's death at the hands of police.

News

V&T Railway to host new Santa’s Drive-Thru event

Updated: 13 hours ago
Annual Polar Express train ride postponed until 2021