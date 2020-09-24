All Washoe County School District students now eligible for free meals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is now offering free meals to all students, paid for by a waiver issued by the U.S. Department of agriculture.

Elementary school students will receive the daily lunch as usual. Middle and high school students on the A-B hybrid scheduling will receive meals when they are in school, then can receive a breakfast and lunch pack at the end of the day to take home for the following day when they are studying remotely.

Families engaged in full-time distance learning can receive seven day meal packs (breakfast and lunches) at six sites across the district starting Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The distributed meals are available to any child under the age of 18, even if they are not a student in the WCSD.

DISTRIBUTION SITES:

Tuesdays: North Valleys High School from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. and Traner Middle School from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Wednesdays: Wooster High School from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. and Clayton Middle School from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Thursdays: Sparks High School from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. and Pine Middle School from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M.

The free meals for all students will be available until December 31, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.