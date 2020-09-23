Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Breezy afternoons are in the forecast through the end of the work week. After a warm Wednesday, temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees by Friday. The weather will heat up again late in the weekend into next week, with 90s possible for the last days of September and first days of October. Smoke and haze are still likely at times through the period. No measurable precipitation is expected. -Jeff