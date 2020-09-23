Wednesday AM Weather

Breezy afternoons are in the forecast through the end of the work week. After a warm Wednesday, temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees by Friday. The weather will heat up again late in the weekend into next week, with 90s possible for the last days of September and first days of October. Smoke and haze are still likely at times through the period. No measurable precipitation is expected. -Jeff
A trough to our north will ramp up wind each afternoon and evening through the week. Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way, with changing conditions due to fire behavior. Seasonal dry weather will continue through the work week, with a slight cool-down for Friday and the weekend. -Jeff
A trough of low pressure will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures over the next few days. The wind will increase fire danger to critical levels, but may improve air quality for some areas. Temperatures will cool into the 70s for highs by Friday and Saturday. Another warming trend will start on Sunday and last into next week. Air quality will continue to be an issue through the next 8 days at least. Autumn officially arrives Tuesday morning at 6:30. -Jeff