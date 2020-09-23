Advertisement

Wednesday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Breezy afternoons are in the forecast through the end of the work week. After a warm Wednesday, temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees by Friday. The weather will heat up again late in the weekend into next week, with 90s possible for the last days of September and first days of October. Smoke and haze are still likely at times through the period. No measurable precipitation is expected. -Jeff

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
The first day of Fall is here and it's going to be warmer than usual with a high of 86 in Reno.

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A trough to our north will ramp up wind each afternoon and evening through the week. Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way, with changing conditions due to fire behavior. Seasonal dry weather will continue through the work week, with a slight cool-down for Friday and the weekend. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:08 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect light haze, gusty afternoon winds and above average temperatures this week.

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:11 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting Sept. 19

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting Sept. 18

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:51 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Strong winds and cooler temps will prevail today as a cold front moves across northern Nevada. Smoke and haze will be likely at times trough the weekend.

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Friday Web Weather

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:53 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Strong winds will pick up this afternoon which could help clear up some of the smoke in our area. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 1pm today until 11pm tomorrow.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A trough of low pressure will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures over the next few days. The wind will increase fire danger to critical levels, but may improve air quality for some areas. Temperatures will cool into the 70s for highs by Friday and Saturday. Another warming trend will start on Sunday and last into next week. Air quality will continue to be an issue through the next 8 days at least. Autumn officially arrives Tuesday morning at 6:30. -Jeff