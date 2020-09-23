WCSD Board appoints new Trustee for District A

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, board members voted unanimously to appoint Sharon Kennedy as the new Trustee for District A. The seat includes south Reno, Damonte Ranch, and Incline Village.

Kennedy has a medical background as a registered nurse for nearly 23 years, worked in education for 20 years, and recently retired as principal of Incline High School.

13 people applied to fill the chair, however, one ended up dropping out.

The top four candidates, chosen in a combined list by the current Trustees, were interviewed for the position during Tuesday’s meeting. Those candidates included Kennedy, Lisa Genasci, Heather Parkyn, and Jack Heinemann.

Kennedy will serve until January 3, 2021.

JUST IN: @WCSDTrustees have appointed Sharon Kennedy as the new Trustee for District A. She will serve until January 3, 2021. @KOLO8 @WCSDTweet pic.twitter.com/OCyCPiOQtL — Kelsey Marier (@KelseyMarier) September 23, 2020

Scott Kelley used to hold that position but resigned about a month ago due to personal reasons. Kelley’s name is still on the November ballot and he said he will serve on the board if he is reelected.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.