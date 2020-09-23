Advertisement

WCSD Board appoints new Trustee for District A

Washoe County School District board meeting.
Washoe County School District board meeting.(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:35 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, board members voted unanimously to appoint Sharon Kennedy as the new Trustee for District A. The seat includes south Reno, Damonte Ranch, and Incline Village.

Kennedy has a medical background as a registered nurse for nearly 23 years, worked in education for 20 years, and recently retired as principal of Incline High School.

13 people applied to fill the chair, however, one ended up dropping out.

The top four candidates, chosen in a combined list by the current Trustees, were interviewed for the position during Tuesday’s meeting. Those candidates included Kennedy, Lisa Genasci, Heather Parkyn, and Jack Heinemann.

Kennedy will serve until January 3, 2021.

Scott Kelley used to hold that position but resigned about a month ago due to personal reasons. Kelley’s name is still on the November ballot and he said he will serve on the board if he is reelected.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

REMSA to offer free flu shots to homebound adults

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Vaccine supplies are limited and are being offered on a first come, first serve basis.

News

Two Reno residents featured on Lay’s chip bags

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
You can see them featured on chip bags until December.

News

Nevada Democrats to appeal ruling in $100M taxation case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nevada Democrats say they will appeal a judge’s ruling that lawmakers in 2019 improperly approved two funding measures without a constitutionally required two-thirds majority vote.

News

Firefighter who died in blaze was on elite Hotshot crew

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A California firefighter killed while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles was identified as a member of an elite Hotshot crew dedicated to fighting wildfires.

Latest News

News

Lake Tahoe Trash Removal

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nevada PAC protests mask mandate outside governor’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
About 100 people gathered outside the Nevada governor’s private home in southwest Las Vegas on Monday to protest a mask mandate intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

News

State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A California state audit finds that the University of California wrongly admitted at least 64 wealthy students over the past six years as “favors to donors, family, and friends.”

News

More than 8,000 pounds of trash removed from Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Small litter was collected and heavier items were marked with GPS for later removal.

News

Organ Donations Amidst Pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

News

Supreme Court considers rental mediation rules

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The state Supreme Court heard testimony Tuesday concerning proposed regulations for mediation to hold off eviction.