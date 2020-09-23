Two Reno residents featured on Lay’s chip bags

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spreading kindness one chip bag at a time.

The next time you’re in the chip aisle, stop and look closely at the Lay’s bags, there are two Reno residents who have their smiles featured!

They were chosen because of their inspiring work and the timing couldn’t be better. As we grapple with elections, a pandemic and racial unrest, you’re urged to never forget the impact of a smile.

You can’t help but to smile when you see Judge. He’s Veronica Peterson’s Golden Retriever, born with a unique birthmark. That particular feature, led Peterson to create The Remarkable Golden in 2018.

“I think there’s so much that is dividing the country right now, that it’s just helpful to remember that we all have shared humanity and we all have something that makes us remarkable,” Peterson explains.

The organization features any and everyone around the Biggest Little City and the nation, asking them to share what makes them remarkable and it caught the attention of Lay’s as Peterson details, “I think it’s just nice to see a smile on a bag because we all have our masks when we’re in the grocery store and I just think, right now especially seeing the smile on the bag, on all the bags is so hugely uplifting for people.”

Lay’s didn’t pick one Reno resident, the company chose two! Roy Tuscany, who is the founder of the High Fives Foundation, is also featured as part of the campaign.

“Back in 2006, I went 130 feet on a 100-foot jump on my skis at Mammoth Mountain. The outpouring of support from my communities here and back in my home state of Vermont, lead me to this creation of this pay it forward non-profit called High Fives and since 2009 we’ve helped over 350 individuals and veterans with over four million dollars in grant funding,” says Tuscany.

Both non-profits have already worked together according to Peterson, “We told the story of the High Fives Foundation and some of their remarkable athletes who have overcome so much. So yeah, Judge and Roy are best friends!”

“It shows that we have people that really understand how to create positive ripples in the community,” Tuscany adds.

Out of 30 Americans within the campaign, two call Reno, Nevada home. As Tuscany and Peterson represent the Silver State and smilers across the nation, they’re reminding us all, mask or not, good will and respect cost you nothing!

Lay’s is donating up to a million dollars to Operation Smile, a national nonprofit. To learn more about the campaign head to https://www.operationsmile.org/.

You can see Tuscany on the Kettle Cooked Flamin' Hot Chips and Peterson on the Poppable Sea Salt chips until early December. To support the High Fives Foundation head to https://highfivesfoundation.org/high-fives-lays-smiles/. To support The Remarkable Golden head to https://www.theremarkablegolden.com/.

