Advertisement

Time reveals its 100 most influential people of 2020

These are artists, pioneers and leaders
Each of the issue's eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100.
Each of the issue's eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100.(Source: Time Magazine, LLC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Time magazine is out with its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Each of the issue’s eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100:

  • Record-breaking artist “The Weeknd”
  • Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
  • Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
  • Celebrity couple – former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union
  • Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci
  • Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi
  • COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O’Sullivan
  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

There will also be a new cover and a special tribute honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘When can I shred this check?’ and other online banking FAQ

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Chanelle Bessette, NerdWallet
Here are answers to common questions about online banking during the pandemic.

National

Grand jury to present report in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It comes as people await a decision from Kentucky’s attorney general on whether charges will be filed against Louisville police officers involved in the shooting.

National

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KEN SWEET
The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington and on social media.

National

Woman gives birth to quadruplets after brain surgery in Texas

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KTVT staff
Two weeks after Katie Sturm and husband Chris Sturm found out about the quadruplets, a seizure led to a second diagnosis.

National

Woman gives birth to quadruplets after brain surgery

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
A remarkable delivery: A Texas woman gave birth to quadruplets after having brain surgery.

Latest News

National

Texas girl’s friendship drawing wins ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
It shows a group of six friends, with various skin tones, hair, and fashion styles, holding hands.

News

Experts say to check your furnace ahead of cooler weather

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
As cooler weather approaches experts say it’s a good time to check your furnace. According to Lincoln Heating and Air Conditioning fall is the perfect time to make sure your furnace is properly working.

News

Smiling With Hope Pizza faces unique obstacles amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Macaluso
Smiling With Hope Pizza is experiencing unique issues amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Roberts pays tribute to Ginsburg's impact

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Chief Justice Roberts delivered a eulogy Wednesday for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court.

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.