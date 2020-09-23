Advertisement

Texas girl’s friendship drawing wins ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Sharon Sara's winning artwork, called “Together as One” is featured on Google's homepage. It shows a group of six friends, with various skin tones, hair, and fashion styles, holding hands.
Sharon Sara's winning artwork, called “Together as One” is featured on Google's homepage. It shows a group of six friends, with various skin tones, hair, and fashion styles, holding hands.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - A fifth grader from Texas is the winner of the annual “Doodle for Google” contest.

Sharon Sara’s winning artwork, called “Together as One” is featured on Google’s homepage.

It shows a group of six friends, with various skin tones, hair, and fashion styles, holding hands.

The contest’s prompt this year was “I show kindness by...”

On her inspiration, Sara says some people have not wanted to be her friend because of how she looks. So, she says she drew what she does: make friends based on a person’s character and personality.

Sara beat out tens of thousands of submissions from K-12 students across the US.

She won a $30,000 college scholarship and her school will get a $50,000 technology package.

The “Doodle for Google” contest has been going strong since 2008.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

