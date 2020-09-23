Advertisement

Suspects in attempted home invasion fatally shot in Illinois front yard

By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) - Police are investigating after an attempted home invasion in an Illinois neighborhood ended with gunfire that left the two suspects dead in the front yard.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police say someone inside of a Waukegan, Illinois, home called 911 after spotting two men, armed with a gun, trying to break in. That’s when there was an exchange of gunfire in the front yard that left the suspects dead.

“I can’t remember the last time where we had two people try to break into a home, if that’s what this ends up to be, where they’re shot and found in the front yard. This is a very isolated and specific incident, and I don’t recall every having anything like this,” Police Cmdr. Joe Florip said.

Sources say the two suspects parked their car just down the street then walked up to the house dressed in neon work vests. The aunt of one of the home’s residents says the suspects thought no one was home, but her niece and her roommate were.

“They were knocking the door down with their feet. She [the niece] just opened it a little bit to see who it was, and they forced themselves in,” she said.

Huddled inside her home, her niece screamed for help. The aunt says the roommate got a gun and exchanged fire with one of the suspects.

“I was sitting up in the living room, watching TV, and then, I heard them... I looked outside. You heard the three pops and then two pops,” neighbor John Schneider said.

Police say the alleged intruders were both shot dead in the front yard. Family members say everyone who was inside the home is shaken up but otherwise OK.

“If she would have been by herself, it would have been a totally different story,” the victim’s aunt said.

Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or their motive for targeting that Waukegan home.

“This is going to be a full-court press from our police department working on this investigation, so we can get some answers,” Florip said.

Copyright 2020 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

REMSA to offer free flu shots to homebound adults

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Vaccine supplies are limited and are being offered on a first come, first serve basis.

News

WCSD Board appoints new Trustee for District A

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Sharon Kennedy was officially sworn into the recently vacant position at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

News

Two Reno residents featured on Lay’s chip bags

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
You can see them featured on chip bags until December.

National

Armed suspects killed in attempted Illinois home invasion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

Latest News

News

Nevada Democrats to appeal ruling in $100M taxation case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nevada Democrats say they will appeal a judge’s ruling that lawmakers in 2019 improperly approved two funding measures without a constitutionally required two-thirds majority vote.

News

Firefighter who died in blaze was on elite Hotshot crew

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A California firefighter killed while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles was identified as a member of an elite Hotshot crew dedicated to fighting wildfires.

News

Lake Tahoe Trash Removal

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nevada PAC protests mask mandate outside governor’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
About 100 people gathered outside the Nevada governor’s private home in southwest Las Vegas on Monday to protest a mask mandate intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

News

State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A California state audit finds that the University of California wrongly admitted at least 64 wealthy students over the past six years as “favors to donors, family, and friends.”

News

More than 8,000 pounds of trash removed from Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Small litter was collected and heavier items were marked with GPS for later removal.