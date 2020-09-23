Advertisement

Supreme Court considers rental mediation rules

Terrence and Jamie Holmes and their two children, ages 1 and 9, are struggling to find a new place to live after they were evicted from their Milwaukee home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The economic impact of the coronavirus has led to the nation’s highest unemployment rate here in Nevada, leaving many without the means to pay rent.

There’s a current moratorium of evictions, but what happens when that runs out? The Nevada Supreme Court considered that question Tuesday.

Mediation--bringing tenant and landlord together with a neutral party--can lead to solution, but should it be mandatory? Should either side be able to call for it ahead of eviction? What role should the courts play?

All those questions were on the table today as the high court heard testimony--by remote-- on possible regulations for mediation.

The justices heard from desperate families, impacted by the pandemic, already out of work and now worried about being homeless. Organizations representing them argued that both tenant and landlord should be able to ask for mediation.

Those representing landlords, property managers, apartment owners questioned the need, saying many of those behind on their rent have worked out payment plans. They say their bills haven’t stopped with the moratorium and they charge some renters are unwilling to talk about solutions, just stalling, taking advantage of the temporary ban on evictions.

And everyone is frustrated with the slow pace of rent relief programs which could ease the pressure,

“It’s disheartening to know that you have this pot of money that’s available and the system that was set up to dole it out is just not able to accommodate the requests," said Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Melissa Saragosa.

The justices listened to all, but, as expected. took no immediate action. The issue is under submission.

