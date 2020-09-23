Advertisement

Smiling With Hope Pizza faces unique obstacles amid pandemic

By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The pandemic has changed many local businesses throughout Northern Nevada.

Smiling With Hope Pizza in Reno is no different. The Pizzeria’s owner, Walter Gloshinski, says the price of what goes on their pizza has skyrocketed.

“Pepperoni had gone up almost like 40%. Mozzarella cheese went up like, 50% through the pandemic.”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the pizzeria. Gloshinski says labor has gone up as well.

“Labor’s gone up with the addition of adding people to answer the phone, to work the door, to sanitize everything. It’s affected every aspect of the business”

One of the more unique things about Smiling With Hope Pizza is that they hire people with special needs. Unfortunately because of the pandemic, Gloshinski has had to let about a third of his special needs employees go.

“We’ve had to cut some of them, which has been really sad because we don’t have any dine-ins," said Gloshinski. "They used to hand out menus. They used to bus the table. So we’ve lost about a third of our people with disabilities, just because the jobs they can do aren’t here right now.”

Throughout it’s time in Reno, Smiling With Hope Pizza has won several awards and made its way onto some prestigious lists. They include the number one rated pizzeria in the U.S.A on Yelp and, more recently, 11th on thedailymeal.com’s best pizzas in America. Gloshinski said these accolades have helped keep business coming in during the pandemic.

“People come from all over the world to eat our pizza. They doing go to Vegas, they come to Reno because they want to try our pizza.”

You can support Smiling With Hope Pizza on 6135 Lakeside Drive. They are open from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..

