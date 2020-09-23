Advertisement

Search on for driver who hit teen with car in south Reno

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the suspect vehicle might have damage to the right passenger side bumper.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a teenager with severe injuries.

It happened Saturday, September 19, 2020 just before 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old girl was walking on Rock Haven Drive near Fellowship Way in south Reno when she was hit by the driver of a white car.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries to her hands and face.

The teen said there were four people in the car and described them as Hispanic, wearing medical style facemasks with designs on them. The front passenger was a female with brown hair.

The suspect vehicle may have damage to the right front bumper or on the right side of the car.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case WC20-3960.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

