Advertisement

Saving the music: Bipartisan bill aims to aid struggling independent venues

More than 2,000 independent music venues band together to ask Congress for federal assistance
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Music fans across the country are missing live shows as thousands of venues remain closed.

“We have no revenue, we have enormous overhead, and no view into when we’re going to get to reopen," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, the director of communications for I.M.P., which owns several music venues in the D.C.- Baltimore region.

Since April, Fix Schaefer has also been part of the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA. It’s a new organization representing more than 2,000 concert hall owners and promoters fighting for federal assistance to stay open.

“Venues are going under right now, because Congress has not acted,” Fix Schaefer said.

According to a survey of NIVA’s members in March, 90% of them said their venues would be forced to close if the pandemic lasted more than six months without federal funding.

Now, that fear is becoming a reality.

Most independent venues did not qualify for earlier coronavirus relief from the federal government. The Paycheck Protection Program did not allow venues to use money towards expenses like rent. Some have tried outdoor or livestreamed performances to bring in cash, but they say it’s not enough to pay the bills. Most venues have remained closed until they can host crowds again.

“Music in America is such an important part of our culture," Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said. "And it’s also a huge economic driver.”

Klobuchar and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act. The bill would provide $10 billion in funding for venues to cover expenses like rent, utilities, and other operating costs. In Cornyn’s home state, that means aid for venues in Austin, a city known for live music. For Klobuchar’s state of Minnesota, the bill could help venues such as First Avenue in Minneapolis, where Prince famously performed.

“We all recognize the nature of the emergency and the need to respond in a big and bold way," Cornyn said.

The senators are trying to make sure the legislation is included in the next broad coronavirus relief package. But with negotiations stalled in Congress, and so many different industries seeking help, it’s unclear if and when the music will play again.

Both senators emphasize that this bill would help small to mid-size music venues. Visit the NIVA website to find a list of impacted locations in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada governor won’t punish county that held Trump rally

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:14 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
Sisolak said he ultimately decided not to not claw back the funds to not punish residents for the officials’ decision.

News

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit to block Nevada’s mail-in voting law

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
In the Order, the court addresses several of the Trump campaign’s concerns, including voter fraud

Politics

Gov. Sisolak writes letter to VP Pence, following Pres. Trump’s Nevada rallies

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
In the letter, the Governor expressed frustration, calling President Trump’s behavior over the weekend “contradictory and dismissive”

News

Is Nevada a swing state?

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:56 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas on September 15, Donald Trumps spends the weekend in both northern and southern Nevada. Does that mean Nevada is in play for the presidential election?

Politics

City of Sparks swears in Mayor Ed Lawson

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
Mayor Lawson will serve out the remainder of Mayor Ron Smith’s term following his death in August

Latest News

News

Governor Sisolak responds to President Trump’s rallies in Nevada

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:07 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to host rallies in Nevada reckless and selfish.

Politics

President Trump arrives for Minden campaign rally

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:27 PM PDT
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump has taken the stage at the Minden-Tahoe Airport to Lee Greenwood’s “I Am Proud To Be An American.”

State

Nevada warns of incorrect voter info in USPS postcards

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:48 PM PDT
|
By Staff
All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.

Politics

President Trump appearance planned Saturday at Minden-Tahoe Airport

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
According to the president’s campaign site, the event is at 7 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m.

News

GOP leaders charge bias in rally cancellation

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Political fallout from the cancellation of a Trump campaign rally originally scheduled for Saturday at the airport continues as alternative plans remain a mystery.

Politics

UNR Student political groups look for members by other means

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:35 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
UNR Republican and Democrat student organizations are using other means to increase membership as COVID mandates social distancing, masks and remote learning.