REMSA to offer free flu shots to homebound adults

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flu season is on the way and local health officials are urging everyone to take precautions. If you’re someone who’s homebound and needs a little extra help the flu vaccine can be brought directly to you!

Starting Monday, September 28, REMSA will be making house calls to provide free flu shots. To be eligible you need to be a homebound adult, meaning you have a disability or chronic illness that prevents you from leaving your home. Another requirement is that you cannot be currently dealing with an acute illness (fever, vomiting, etc.). Anyone over the age of 65 can receive the high dose vaccination, but supplies are limited.

Adam Heinz, Executive Director of Integrated Health, says the flu can be especially problematic right now due to COVID-19, and they want to do everything they can to help protect vulnerable populations.

“Influenza consumes healthcare resources. Couple that with COVID-19 and it could be a disaster. So it’s important people do what they can; get vaccinated, wash your hands, socially distance, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick,” says Heinz.

The shots will be administered by registered nurses and paramedics who will be required to wear masks and gloves during their visit. You can make an appointment now by calling 775-353-0807. Vaccine supplies are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis.

