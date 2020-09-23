New tracking service allows voters to check mail ballot status

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada voters now have a way to track their mail-in ballot when it’s mailed.

The Nevada Secretary of State announces the new service called BallotTrax. It allows voters to track the status of their mail ballot – when it is mailed to them, when it is received by the county, and when it has been counted. This will be the first time the free service is provided to Nevada voters.

In order to sign up, voters can visit https://nevada.ballottrax.net and register for the service. Once registered, voters can select how they want to receive ballot tracking alerts: text message, email, or voice call. Voters can also set the hours during which they would like to receive ballot tracking alerts.

“Due to the significant number of voters we anticipate will vote by mail this election, including many voters who will be casting a mail ballot for the first time, the Elections Division decided to make ballot tracking a priority,” said Wayne Thorley, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections in a news release. “Voters are used to buying something online and then tracking the package from the retail outlet to their doorstep. We can now offer this same service, and the peace of mind that comes with it, to voters who vote by mail.”

The only information voters will be required to give up is the first and last name, date of birth, and zip code. Voters are not required to provide their Social Security number or driver’s license number in order to sign up for ballot tracking.

In addition to signing up for ballot tracking, the Secretary of State office says voters can always verify the status of their ballot by visiting the Secretary of State’s registered voter services website.

Voters who prefer to vote in person rather than vote by mail can do so. Early voting and Election Day polling locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s website. Early voting begins on October 17 and runs through October 30. Election Day is November 3.

