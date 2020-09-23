Advertisement

Nevadans can now renew drivers licenses & ID cards online

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles logo(Nevada DMV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - If your Nevada driver’s license or identification card expired during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are eligible to renew online through the Nevada DMV’s website, dmvnv.com

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says as many as 75,000 Nevadans can take advantage of the online renewal. This affects most drivers age 16 to 70 whose license or ID car expired after March 12, 2020. Those who qualify can renew online even if they have received a postcard stating that an in-person renewal is required.  Renewed cards will be mailed using the customer’s existing photograph.

If you have made a DMV appointment to renew your license or ID card, the DMV asks that you cancel that appointment if you are able to renew online.

For drivers 65 and older, a one-year license extension remains in effect to give these Nevadans more time to schedule a DMV office visit.  An extension for all licenses and ID cards remains in effect through November 12.

