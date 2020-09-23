Nevada PAC protests mask mandate outside governor’s home

LAS VEGAS - About 100 people gathered outside the Nevada governor’s private home in southwest Las Vegas on Monday to protest a mask mandate intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that political action committee No Mask Nevada planned the demonstration after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak implemented the order.

More than 1,200 people expressed interest in attending, officials said. The group had started with about 50 people and nearly doubled within the hour.

Brian Labus, a member of the governor’s medical advisory team, says surgical masks and cloth masks have been effective at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

