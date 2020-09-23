Nevada Democrats to appeal ruling in $100M taxation case

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada Democrats say they will appeal a judge’s ruling that lawmakers in 2019 improperly approved two funding measures without a constitutionally required two-thirds majority vote.

Republicans called the ruling Monday a victory. However, Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly said Tuesday the ruling could cost the state nearly $100 million in funding for schools.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City said the language was clear in the constitutional amendment passed by voters in 1994 and 1996.

The ruling says tax measures require two-thirds approval in each house of the Legislature.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.