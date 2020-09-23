Advertisement

More than 8,000 pounds of trash removed from Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake

Sand Harbor trash
Sand Harbor trash(Clean Up the Lake)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:26 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Zephyr Cove, Nev. (KOLO) - Clean Up the Lake, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has removed 8,183 pounds of trash from Donner Lake and Lake Tahoe. Beginning in July 2020, the Clean Up The Lake dive teams completed a circumnavigated SCUBA clean up of Donner Lake, covering every inch of the 8 mile shoreline at depths of 0-25 feet removing all the smaller trash they could find. That resulted in 5,151.5 pounds of trash removed from Donner Lake compared to 3,032 pounds of trash removed from the depths of Lake Tahoe. Other than 371 pounds of Lake Tahoe’s SCUBA trash count, all of this trash was removed since June of 2020. A portion of this trash came from a six mile clean up of Nevada’s Lake Tahoe sub-surface shoreline yielding 2,238 pounds of Trash from popular areas like Nevada Beach, Zephyr Cove, Secret beach and areas near Incline Village.

This cleanup was funded by the License Plate Grant from Nevada Division of State Lands and a sub-grant by NV Department of Environmental Protection and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Clean Up The Lake’s Founder and Executive Director Colin West is not only leading these dives to remove this trash, yet is also currently working with microplastics research teams from UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) and Desert Research Institute (DRI) to better understand the issue at hand so that in the future the organization can do more than pick up the trash, but address the plastic & litter issue at its root.

During this summer’s clean ups, West and his team used an archaeological surveying software called the Wildnote App. This allows divers to GPS pinpoint areas of interest such as trash hot spots, areas with heavier items that need a winch or crane to be removed, and also historical items that are left behind where the organization ensures to later notify proper authorities with the GPS data + photographs.

“In comparison to next year’s 72 mile SCUBA clean up of Lake Tahoe, these smaller scale clean ups gave us the opportunity to practice our craft and fine tune our strategies, while also removing a substantial amount of trash from both Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake,” said West. “Our organization now feels even more ready for what awaits us on the 72 mile SCUBA clean up next year”.

On September 23, 2020, Clean Up the Lake, UC Davis TERC and DRI will be sorting and categorizing the trash. They will then use the data to develop educational programs, better inform policy makers, and to spread public awareness on items that need to be reduced so they do not make it back into the lake.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Organ Donations Amidst Pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Supreme Court considers rental mediation rules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The state Supreme Court heard testimony Tuesday concerning proposed regulations for mediation to hold off eviction.

News

Breathe Bar

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Breezy afternoons are in the forecast through the end of the work week. After a warm Wednesday, temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees by Friday. The weather will heat up again late in the weekend into next week, with 90s possible for the last days of September and first days of October. Smoke and haze are still likely at times through the period. No measurable precipitation is expected. -Jeff

Latest News

News

Next of kin asked to claim former judge’s belongings

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Human remains found at Marlette Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
CCSO is investigating after a human skull was found along the Flume Trail at Marlette Lake.

News

Next of kin asked to claim former judge’s belongings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Items belonging to former Washoe District Court Judge James Stone located in a storage locker in Michigan has court officials looking for family or friends to rightfully claim them.

News

Reno Experience District opening soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
The Reno Experience District otherwise known as RED will have move in ready apartments as soon as late November or early December at the corner of South Virginia Street and Plumb Lane. Pre-leasing is scheduled to start next month in October.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 54 new cases, 98 recoveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported.

Crime

Man accused of firing into Sun Valley home

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jonathan Hause was arguing over text with the residents of the home on Conti Circle