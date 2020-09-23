Advertisement

Human remains found at Marlette Lake

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:29 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding human remains at Marlette Lake.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, bicyclists found a human skull on the Flume Trail at Marlette Lake. Deputies say the skull appeared to have been exposed to the elements for a while.

On Monday, CCSO’s Investigation Division and Search and Rescue Unit searched the area where the skull was found and discovered additional remains. On Tuesday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue K9 unit assisted with the search.

The Human Remains Detection K9 Inca was used to search the steep terrain and was able to identify several other areas interest for further investigation.

Authorities say the remains will be sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. You can reach Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.

