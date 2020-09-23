Firefighter who died in blaze was on elite Hotshot crew
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A California firefighter killed while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles was identified as a member of an elite Hotshot crew dedicated to fighting wildfires.
Officials said Tuesday that Charles Morton, a 39-year-old San Diego native, was a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service and a squad boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshots in San Bernardino National Forest.
He was married and had a daughter. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said Morton was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times.
To read the full story, click here.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.