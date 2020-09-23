Advertisement

Experts say to check your furnace ahead of cooler weather

According to Lincoln Heating and Air Conditioning fall is the perfect time to make sure your furnace is properly working.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As cooler weather approaches experts say it’s a good time to check your furnace. According to Lincoln Heating and Air Conditioning fall is the perfect time to make sure your furnace is properly working.

Installation Manager Justin Bender said, “Now is the season to have your furnace checked out, to get it ready for the upcoming heating season.” He continued, “So you are not without heating when it’s cold out.”

During this time of year the company checks around twenty furnaces a day. Checking your furnace also protects your home and family. Experts said your furnace could be a silent killer. “It happens a couple times a week, that we detect gas leaks, carbon monoxide issues, or serious concerns that its imminent, so it’s a real threat.”

Bender continued, “It’s taken for granted when its working. You don’t know if there are any issues or not, carbon monoxide concerns, gas leaks are both things that are invisible and relatively undetected.”

Bender said main signs of a faulty heating system are: it turns on and off constantly, smells of gas, and its not heating up efficiently.

The company said it’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are properly working too.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

