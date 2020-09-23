Douglas County cracking down on off-highway vehicles
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on off-highway vehicles being used on paved Douglas County roads.
In a statement said on Wednesday, said recent events have prompted the enforcement. Sheriff Dan Coverley said it is one of the most common complaints is office receives and called it a hazard the county doesn’t need.
OHVs include all-terrain vehicles, all-terrain motorcycles and dune buggies.
To operate on a paved road, the large OHV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles, and must meet these equipment requirements:
- At least one headlamp that illuminates objects at least 500 feet ahead of the OHV
- At least one tail lamp that is visible at least 500 feet behind the OHV
- At least one red reflector on the rear of the OHV unless the tail lamp is red and reflective
- A stop lamp on the rear of the OHV
- A muffler that works.
Other OHVs can operate on paved roads under these conditions:
- Perpendicular crossing of the paved road from a complete stop solely for the purpose of continuing the OHV’s direction of trail travel
- Solely for the purpose of loading or unloading the OHV from another vehicle or trailer as close as practicable to the OHV trail
- During an emergency, if it is impossible or impracticable to use another vehicle
- All operators of OHV’s on paved roads must have valid driver licenses.
