Douglas County cracking down on off-highway vehicles

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on off-highway vehicles being used on paved Douglas County roads.

In a statement said on Wednesday, said recent events have prompted the enforcement. Sheriff Dan Coverley said it is one of the most common complaints is office receives and called it a hazard the county doesn’t need.

OHVs include all-terrain vehicles, all-terrain motorcycles and dune buggies.

To operate on a paved road, the large OHV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles, and must meet these equipment requirements:

  • At least one headlamp that illuminates objects at least 500 feet ahead of the OHV
  • At least one tail lamp that is visible at least 500 feet behind the OHV
  • At least one red reflector on the rear of the OHV unless the tail lamp is red and reflective
  • A stop lamp on the rear of the OHV
  • A muffler that works.

Other OHVs can operate on paved roads under these conditions:

  • Perpendicular crossing of the paved road from a complete stop solely for the purpose of continuing the OHV’s direction of trail travel
  • Solely for the purpose of loading or unloading the OHV from another vehicle or trailer as close as practicable to the OHV trail
  • During an emergency, if it is impossible or impracticable to use another vehicle
  • All operators of OHV’s on paved roads must have valid driver licenses.

