Douglas County cracking down on off-highway vehicles

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on off-highway vehicles being used on paved Douglas County roads.

In a statement said on Wednesday, said recent events have prompted the enforcement. Sheriff Dan Coverley said it is one of the most common complaints is office receives and called it a hazard the county doesn’t need.

OHVs include all-terrain vehicles, all-terrain motorcycles and dune buggies.

To operate on a paved road, the large OHV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles, and must meet these equipment requirements:

At least one headlamp that illuminates objects at least 500 feet ahead of the OHV

At least one tail lamp that is visible at least 500 feet behind the OHV

At least one red reflector on the rear of the OHV unless the tail lamp is red and reflective

A stop lamp on the rear of the OHV

A muffler that works.

Other OHVs can operate on paved roads under these conditions:

Perpendicular crossing of the paved road from a complete stop solely for the purpose of continuing the OHV’s direction of trail travel

Solely for the purpose of loading or unloading the OHV from another vehicle or trailer as close as practicable to the OHV trail

During an emergency, if it is impossible or impracticable to use another vehicle

All operators of OHV’s on paved roads must have valid driver licenses.

