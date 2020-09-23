Advertisement

Carson City School District providing snapshot of COVID-19 cases online

The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the district.
The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the district.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is now providing online updates of active COVID-19 cases within the district.

“These updates will provide the information that families, employees and the community would like to know in an easy to access format that can be referenced 24-7,” said Ann Cyr, risk manager for the Carson City School District.

The numbers can be accessed on the district’s website.

The Carson City School District will update and share the information weekly on the website.

The school district said once the health department identifies a positive case in the school community, CCHHS begins contact tracing to determine exposure and then determines if any students and staff will be excluded from a building or school. Those notifications are made by the health department, and the school district may assist with contact information, class rosters, seating charts, attendance records, etc.

“We urge our community to respond immediately to any phone messages from Deloitte, the contact tracing service working on behalf of CCHHS,” said Richard Stokes, superintendent for the Carson City School District. “It is critical that we work together with the health department to contact these individuals and inform them of the need to quarantine.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

Health

REMSA to offer free flu shots to homebound adults

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Vaccine supplies are limited and are being offered on a first come, first serve basis.

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 54 new cases, 98 recoveries

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported.

Health

Organ donation amidst the pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Can you still donate if you had COVID-19?

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:57 AM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.