Carson City School District providing snapshot of COVID-19 cases online

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is now providing online updates of active COVID-19 cases within the district.

“These updates will provide the information that families, employees and the community would like to know in an easy to access format that can be referenced 24-7,” said Ann Cyr, risk manager for the Carson City School District.

The numbers can be accessed on the district’s website.

The Carson City School District will update and share the information weekly on the website.

The school district said once the health department identifies a positive case in the school community, CCHHS begins contact tracing to determine exposure and then determines if any students and staff will be excluded from a building or school. Those notifications are made by the health department, and the school district may assist with contact information, class rosters, seating charts, attendance records, etc.

“We urge our community to respond immediately to any phone messages from Deloitte, the contact tracing service working on behalf of CCHHS,” said Richard Stokes, superintendent for the Carson City School District. “It is critical that we work together with the health department to contact these individuals and inform them of the need to quarantine.”

