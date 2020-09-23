Advertisement

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

California Governor Gavin Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.

On Wednesday he ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among 15 other countries that have a similar requirement.

His plan would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market.

But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state. California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

