Wanted sex crime suspect arrested in South Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted for sex crimes out of Salt Lake City was arrested in South Lake Tahoe.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Devin Randolph Saturday, September 19, 2020 on charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and forcible sodomy.

Officials said it was a coordinated arrest between the Salt Lake City Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service in both Salt Lake City and Reno.

Randolph, an avid camper, was believed to have been frequenting both the Reno and South Lake Tahoe area, officials said.

Randolph was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and will await extradition from Salt Lake City officials.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.