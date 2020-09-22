Advertisement

Wanted sex crime suspect arrested in South Lake Tahoe

(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted for sex crimes out of Salt Lake City was arrested in South Lake Tahoe.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Devin Randolph Saturday, September 19, 2020 on charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and forcible sodomy.

Officials said it was a coordinated arrest between the Salt Lake City Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service in both Salt Lake City and Reno.

Randolph, an avid camper, was believed to have been frequenting both the Reno and South Lake Tahoe area, officials said.

Randolph was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and will await extradition from Salt Lake City officials.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DMV opened Saturday to help would-be voters obtain proper identification

Updated: 8 minutes ago
DMV has Saturday appointments available so residents new to Nevada or those who have never had identification can receive driver's licenses or ID to register to vote.

Crime

Police make arrest in connection with child’s death in Reno

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police have arrested Edward “Lalo” Rivas

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A trough to our north will ramp up wind each afternoon and evening through the week. Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way, with changing conditions due to fire behavior. Seasonal dry weather will continue through the work week, with a slight cool-down for Friday and the weekend. -Jeff

News

Jury trials return with pandemic protections

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The first jury trial in six months began Monday morning with jury selection in a courtroom modified for the pandemic.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 66 new cases, 193 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported.

Health

Douglas County School District reports three new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Timko
The district said the cases impact students at Douglas High School and Carson Valley Middle School.

Crime

Suspect in officer-involved shooting faces additional charge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department received a report of a man walking down West Street and firing a gun.

Safety

Missing paraglider’s body found in Central Nevada

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
James Oroc “Kiwi” Johnston took off from Shoshone Mountain in Nye County on Aug. 22 and was attempting to paraglide to Wendover on the Nevada/Utah border.

Health

‘Breathe Bar’ provides clean oxygen and more in midtown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
Breathe Bar is a massage studio, sauna studio, and place where you can take oxygen naps.

News

Reno Fire looking for serial arsonist

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Investigators are looking into seven fires.