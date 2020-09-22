Advertisement

Walmart launching new in-house clothing brand

Walmart is launching a new in-house clothing brand called “Free Assembly.”
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Retail giant Walmart is launching its own clothing line.

The massive discount chain’s in-house clothing brand is called “Free Assembly.”

The 55-piece collection ranges from $9 to $45 and will sell online and in 250 Walmart stores.

Walmart said in a blog post that it wants to offer “high-quality pieces” at lower prices.

The company has been building out its clothing and home goods offerings in recent years.

In 2018, it debuted four new private-label lines – for men, women, kids and plus-sized individuals.

Walmart’s main business is groceries, but clothing carries higher profit margins. Private label brands are also more profitable for Walmart than name brands.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

