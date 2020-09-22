V&T Railway hosting Santa’s Drive-Thru Village, no Polar Express

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another event canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. V&T Railway announced this week that the Polar Express won’t happen this year.

The event will be replaced with the socially-distanced Santa’s Drive-Thru Village.

It’s happening December 11th through the 13th and December 18th through the 24th.

The cost is $20 per vehicle. It will begin at 6 p.m. each day with the final vehicles taken at 9 p.m. at the Eastgate Depot in Carson City.

Families can still purchase virtual Polar Express VIP packages or tickets for the 2021 season. Packages include four ceramic 2020 souvenir mugs with hot chocolate mix, four Polar Express cookies, four silver bells, four golden tickets, a copy of the Polar Express movie and a letter from Santa. Packages cost $75, plus shipping or can be picked up in person at the Eastgate Depot beginning Sunday, Nov. 15.

“While we are saddened to cancel Polar Express this year, we are excited to introduce Santa’s Drive-Thru Village and a virtual Polar Express VIP package, two events that will keep the holiday magic alive,” said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager for V&T Railway. “Santa’s Drive-Thru Village will be a socially-distanced event where guests can visit Santa’s North Pole home from the safety of their car.”

The drive-thru event will include a light show and feature Santa, Mrs. Claus, and dozens of elves busy at work as they prepare for Christmas. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pajamas and bring hot chocolate as they travel through the North Pole experience.

