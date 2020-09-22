Tuesday AM Weather

A trough to our north will ramp up wind each afternoon and evening through the week. Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way, with changing conditions due to fire behavior. Seasonal dry weather will continue through the work week, with a slight cool-down for Friday and the weekend. -Jeff
A trough of low pressure will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures over the next few days. The wind will increase fire danger to critical levels, but may improve air quality for some areas. Temperatures will cool into the 70s for highs by Friday and Saturday. Another warming trend will start on Sunday and last into next week. Air quality will continue to be an issue through the next 8 days at least. Autumn officially arrives Tuesday morning at 6:30. -Jeff
Areas of smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region through the weekend and into next week. A sharp cold front will bring gusty wind and increased fire danger on Thursday and Friday, followed by a significant temperature drop Friday through Sunday. Unfortunately, precipitation will stay mainly north of our area with this system. -Jeff