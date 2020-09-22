TMFPD says wildfire threat continues as cooler weather begins

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is the first day of fall, but cooler weather does not mean Northern Nevada is in the clear for wildfires. According to TMFPD’s Adam Mayberry the fire threat is still dangerous and people shouldn’t let their guard down.

Mayberry said wildland fuel is exceptionally dry this fire season and wildfires can still occur in the fall. “Most of the larger fires that have caused the most devastation in Washoe County have been in the fall and winter. So conditions remain exceptionally dry, we haven’t had any real measurable moisture.”

Neighboring states continue to battle fires and Mayberry said it should serve as a stark reminder that a wildfire is just one spark away. “The morning chill that we are feeling now is a nice relief to what we had in the summer, but it doesn’t change the dryness of our environment.”

He added, “Should there be a wildfire because of the dryness of the vegetation and the winds that we have in the afternoon, that fire will spread fairly quickly.”

The fire district is hosting Green Waste Collection days in collaboration with NV Energy, Nevada Division of Forestry, Living with Fire (UNR Cooperative Extension), and Nevada Network of Fire Adapted Communities.

Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.

“This season, we are stepping up our green waste collection efforts substantially and encouraging our residents to be prepared for wildfires by creating defensible space,” said TMFPD’s Fire Chief Charles Moore.

TMFPD’s Autumn Green Waste Collection Days will take place beginning at 9am until 5pm, weather permitting, on the following dates and locations:

October 3 & 4: Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley

October 10 & 11: South Valley’s Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Parkway, Reno

October 17 & 18: RTC Lot, corner of Geiger Grade and Toll Road, Reno

November 6 & 7: Verdi/Mogul, site to be determined

November 8 & 9: Scolari’s, 5430 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley

November 13 & 14: Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno

November 15 & 16: Silver Lake Station, 11525 Red Rock Road, Reno

November 20 & 21: Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley

November 22 & 23: Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks

