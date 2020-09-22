Tahoe’s Kimble sets record on Tahoe Rim Trail

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Tahoe City’s Adam Kimble has recorded the fastest time ever on the Tahoe Rim Trail.

“That was a really, really special moment for me. And something I’ll remember for a long time,” admitted Kimble.

He ran the 171-mile course in 37 hours, 12 minutes and 15 seconds; breaking the supported record by an hour and 20 minutes. The mark had stood since 2009.

“It does make me really happy to say hey, this world class trail where people from all of the world come to run, now the record is held by someone who lives here,” added Kimble. “So that’s a pretty cool thing.”

He was inspired by Colorado’s Kyle Curtain, who shattered the unsupported record this summer. Curtain’s run was so fast, it was less than three hours shy of the then all-time record for any discipline. And Kimble had a small part in that feat as well.

“He reached out and we had a great conversation. And he was asking me some questions to make sure that he was set up for success,” said Kimble. “And then after he finished, he was able to give some pointers to me and support me and kind of wish me well.”

Unlike Curtain, Kimble’s run was supported. He had friends and family stationed every 20 miles or so.

“That was a huge thing in the back of my mind. I was like okay, I might not be feeling good right now, but in five miles I’m going to see my team,” explained Kimble. “They’re going to have fresh food and water and it’s going to be just a huge boost physically and mentally.”

It also helped that he had his friend, Helen Pelster, with him for some of the way. She’s quite the athlete herself, holding the women’s self-supported record on the Trail.

“There’s something to be said for having a crew member that has quite literally been through the same thing,” added Kimble. “And having someone feel that and be there with you and support you, that has that experience and knows what you’re going through, is kind of just an added boost.”

Kimble is used to accomplishing these incredible feats, having already run across both the U.S. and Great Britain. And now he’s considering a run at New Zealand, and its 1,800-mile course.

