Reno Experience District opening soon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Experience District otherwise known as RED will have move in ready apartments as soon as late November or early December.

It stands at the corner of South Virginia Street and Plumb Lane.

Pre-leasing is scheduled to start next month in October.

The master plan includes 1,300 luxury apartment homes, at least 70,000 square feet of retail space, 382,000 square feet of custom office space in the tech campus, a 170 room hotel, and a two-acre park.

The developer is Lyon Living. Its CEO flew in from Newport Beach, California to tell us this will be unlike any other living option in northern Nevada.

“It’s a lifestyle. It involves all kinds of different things.

Residential, restaurants, hotels, theater,” said Lyon Living CEO, Frank Suryan Jr.

You can also go on site in mid-October to visit the leasing office when it is scheduled to first open.

